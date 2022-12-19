DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 55,918 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,918 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

