DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

