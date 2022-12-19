DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $60.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

