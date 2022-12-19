DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $225.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $245.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.