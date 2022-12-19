DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,005 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $312.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.