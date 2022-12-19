DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,945 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

