DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,790 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Profile

TTD opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,307.50, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $98.60.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

