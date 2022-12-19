DNB Asset Management AS Sells 189 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $121.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $209.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.87%.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

