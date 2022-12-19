DNB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

