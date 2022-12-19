DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 234,698 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

