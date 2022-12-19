Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

