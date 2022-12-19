Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOV opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

