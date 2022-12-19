East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.72 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after buying an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.