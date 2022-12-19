EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 84.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $147.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

