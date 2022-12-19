eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 105.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

eBay Trading Down 3.1 %

eBay stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

