Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health
In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 1.6 %
ELAN opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Elanco Animal Health Company Profile
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
