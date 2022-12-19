Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

