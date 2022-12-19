Eli Lilly and Company to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.19.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $359.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.