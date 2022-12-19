Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELMUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Elisa Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $52.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

