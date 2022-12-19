Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Head to Head Contrast

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and TD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.22 $10.17 million $3.68 9.09 TD $201.13 million 0.30 -$940,000.00 $0.12 9.00

Emclaire Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TD. TD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emclaire Financial and TD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of TD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 25.57% 12.79% 0.98% TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58%

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats TD on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. The company's supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. It serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc. in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

