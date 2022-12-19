Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,599,000 after buying an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

