Empire Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.87 billion.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

