Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.34 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.05.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Enerplus Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.
Insider Transactions at Enerplus
In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
