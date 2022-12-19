Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

