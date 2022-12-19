Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $667.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.07.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.