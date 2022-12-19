Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSC)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ensysce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($11.92) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Ensysce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ENSC opened at $0.95 on Monday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.16.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

