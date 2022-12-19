Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.83 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

