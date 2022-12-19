Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.20.

A number of research firms have commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$19.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.23. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

