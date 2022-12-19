Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

