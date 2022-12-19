ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Director Buys $48,896.00 in Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Niggli bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

