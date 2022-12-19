Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $212.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.10. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

