Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,886 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

