Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Down 1.4 %

EVRG stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.