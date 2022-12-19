Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

