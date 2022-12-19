Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $27.74 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,498 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

