Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $155.33 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $156.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.