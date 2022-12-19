Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 779 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

