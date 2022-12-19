Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 59,647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,647 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

