F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $26,181.70 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.33, for a total value of $24,196.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.17 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

