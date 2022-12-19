Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTCH opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

