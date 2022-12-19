Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($35.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FURCF stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

