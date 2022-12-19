Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 83,235 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 203,012.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,235 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $133.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $301.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

