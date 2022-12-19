Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $171.12 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

