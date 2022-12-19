Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Holdings Lowered by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $37.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.