Financial Comparison: Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) and Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GreenPower Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlis Motor Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 434.88%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $17.24 million 2.93 -$14.40 million ($0.79) -2.72 Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlis Motor Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.2% of Atlis Motor Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Atlis Motor Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -84.03% -54.59% -33.93% Atlis Motor Vehicles N/A N/A N/A

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis. It sells and leases its vehicles to customers directly and through distributors. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.