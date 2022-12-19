Financial Comparison: Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Axtel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.92 $4.96 billion $1.93 12.51 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Axtel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Axtel

(Get Rating)

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.