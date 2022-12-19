Financial Review: UpHealth (UPH) & Its Peers

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UpHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Risk and Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.10 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.95

This table compares UpHealth and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UpHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,505.50%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 139.76%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

UpHealth peers beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

