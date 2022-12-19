Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in November

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,758,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 15,071,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,355.8 days.
Finnair Oyj Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of FNNNF stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
