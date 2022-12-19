Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fire & Flower in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fire & Flower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:FAF opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$6.29.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

