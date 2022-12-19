First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

